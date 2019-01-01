QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
RWC Inc is engaged in the design and production of manufacturing systems, with primary markets in the appliance and automotive industries. The company provides Automated Welding, Multiple Welding Formats, Metal Forming, Metal Fabricating, Assembly Systems, Adhesive Bonding, Fastening, Piercing and Notching and Robotics Integration.

RWC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RWC (RWCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RWC (OTCEM: RWCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RWC's (RWCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RWC.

Q

What is the target price for RWC (RWCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RWC

Q

Current Stock Price for RWC (RWCI)?

A

The stock price for RWC (OTCEM: RWCI) is $8 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:27:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RWC (RWCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2015.

Q

When is RWC (OTCEM:RWCI) reporting earnings?

A

RWC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RWC (RWCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RWC.

Q

What sector and industry does RWC (RWCI) operate in?

A

RWC is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.