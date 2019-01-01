QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Markray Corp is a development stage holding company targeting diversity and increased shareholder value through a series of acquisitions and mergers in the scientific, wellness technology, water resources, and commercialization in wellness centers. Its product involves bottled plasma water and bulk plasma waters for agriculture and fisheries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Markray Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Markray (RVBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Markray (OTCPK: RVBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Markray's (RVBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Markray.

Q

What is the target price for Markray (RVBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Markray

Q

Current Stock Price for Markray (RVBR)?

A

The stock price for Markray (OTCPK: RVBR) is $0.0451 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:43:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Markray (RVBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Markray.

Q

When is Markray (OTCPK:RVBR) reporting earnings?

A

Markray does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Markray (RVBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Markray.

Q

What sector and industry does Markray (RVBR) operate in?

A

Markray is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.