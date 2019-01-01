QQQ
Range
20 - 23.15
Vol / Avg.
548.5K/340.7K
Div / Yield
0.48/2.13%
52 Wk
16.45 - 28.73
Mkt Cap
789.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.33
P/E
25.34
EPS
0.2
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc operates or franchises more than 150 fine-dining restaurants under the name Ruth's Chris Steak House. The company has two reportable segments namely owned steakhouse and franchise operations. It generates maximum revenue from owned steakhouse segment. The company revenues are derived from the sale of food and beverage. It also has a presence in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.340 0.0900
REV123.460M126.743M3.283M

Ruth's Hospitality Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ruth's Hospitality Group's (RUTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) was reported by Benchmark on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RUTH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH)?

A

The stock price for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) is $23.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) reporting earnings?

A

Ruth's Hospitality Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ruth's Hospitality Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) operate in?

A

Ruth's Hospitality Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.