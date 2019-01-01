|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.340
|0.0900
|REV
|123.460M
|126.743M
|3.283M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ruth's Hospitality Group’s space includes: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO).
The latest price target for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) was reported by Benchmark on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RUTH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) is $23.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.
Ruth's Hospitality Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ruth's Hospitality Group.
Ruth's Hospitality Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.