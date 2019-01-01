|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Irish Residential Props (OTCPK: RSHPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Irish Residential Props.
The latest price target for Irish Residential Props (OTCPK: RSHPF) was reported by Berenberg on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RSHPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Irish Residential Props (OTCPK: RSHPF) is $1.81 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 14:42:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Irish Residential Props.
Irish Residential Props does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Irish Residential Props.
Irish Residential Props is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.