Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.07/4.04%
52 Wk
1.81 - 1.91
Mkt Cap
958.3M
Payout Ratio
32.45
Open
-
P/E
8.68
EPS
0
Shares
529.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 10:23AM
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on acquiring, holding, managing, and developing investments primarily focused on residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The group operates in one business segment, namely property investment.

Irish Residential Props Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Irish Residential Props (OTCPK: RSHPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Irish Residential Props's (RSHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Irish Residential Props.

Q

What is the target price for Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Irish Residential Props (OTCPK: RSHPF) was reported by Berenberg on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RSHPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Irish Residential Props (RSHPF)?

A

The stock price for Irish Residential Props (OTCPK: RSHPF) is $1.81 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 14:42:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irish Residential Props.

Q

When is Irish Residential Props (OTCPK:RSHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Irish Residential Props does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Irish Residential Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Irish Residential Props (RSHPF) operate in?

A

Irish Residential Props is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.