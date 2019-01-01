QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.69 - 3.8
Mkt Cap
108.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
47.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Rainforest Resources Inc is a development stage natural resource company. The main purpose is to produce certified carbon credits for certain companies in the countries that need to in order to avoid sanctions as stipulated by the Kyoto Protocol. It provides the production, transportation, and delivery of the water that form the property. Its properties are found in the tropical rainforest of Ecuador. The company intends to maintain and improve land so that all species and wildlife live as one with the forestry. In addition, the company's rainforest properties produce oxygen and carbon dioxide sequestration and endemic plants that can be used in medicine.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rainforest Res Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rainforest Res (RRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rainforest Res (OTCQB: RRIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rainforest Res's (RRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rainforest Res.

Q

What is the target price for Rainforest Res (RRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rainforest Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Rainforest Res (RRIF)?

A

The stock price for Rainforest Res (OTCQB: RRIF) is $2.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:51:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rainforest Res (RRIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rainforest Res.

Q

When is Rainforest Res (OTCQB:RRIF) reporting earnings?

A

Rainforest Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rainforest Res (RRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rainforest Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Rainforest Res (RRIF) operate in?

A

Rainforest Res is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.