Rainforest Resources Inc is a development stage natural resource company. The main purpose is to produce certified carbon credits for certain companies in the countries that need to in order to avoid sanctions as stipulated by the Kyoto Protocol. It provides the production, transportation, and delivery of the water that form the property. Its properties are found in the tropical rainforest of Ecuador. The company intends to maintain and improve land so that all species and wildlife live as one with the forestry. In addition, the company's rainforest properties produce oxygen and carbon dioxide sequestration and endemic plants that can be used in medicine.