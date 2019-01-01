QQQ
Regal Real Estate Investment Trust is a Hong Kong-based REIT that invests in hotel properties, serviced apartments, and commercial properties. The company operates full-service and select-service hotels across Hong Kong. Aside from iclub Wan Chai Hotel, which is self-operated, the firm's hotels are leased under medium- to long-term contracts. The company has a Hotel Properties unit, which invests in Initial Hotels, the iclub Sheung Wan Hotel, and iclub Fortress Hill Hotel; and Mixed Use Property unit, which invests in the iclub Wan Chai Hotel. Regal generates the majority of its revenue from Initial Hotels.


Regal REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regal REIT (RREIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regal REIT (OTC: RREIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Regal REIT's (RREIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Regal REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Regal REIT (RREIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Regal REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Regal REIT (RREIF)?

A

The stock price for Regal REIT (OTC: RREIF) is $0.19 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 16:20:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regal REIT (RREIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regal REIT.

Q

When is Regal REIT (OTC:RREIF) reporting earnings?

A

Regal REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Regal REIT (RREIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regal REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Regal REIT (RREIF) operate in?

A

Regal REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.