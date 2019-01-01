Regal Real Estate Investment Trust is a Hong Kong-based REIT that invests in hotel properties, serviced apartments, and commercial properties. The company operates full-service and select-service hotels across Hong Kong. Aside from iclub Wan Chai Hotel, which is self-operated, the firm's hotels are leased under medium- to long-term contracts. The company has a Hotel Properties unit, which invests in Initial Hotels, the iclub Sheung Wan Hotel, and iclub Fortress Hill Hotel; and Mixed Use Property unit, which invests in the iclub Wan Chai Hotel. Regal generates the majority of its revenue from Initial Hotels.