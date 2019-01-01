Rosetta Genomics Ltd is an Israel based genomic diagnostics company operating globally. It is focused on research and development on diagnostics and therapeutics in the field of microRNAs. The firm markets and sells four diagnostic tests based on its microRNA technologies namely, RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer, mi-LUNG, mi-KIDNEY which is a microRNA-based kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples and RosettaGx Reveal which is a microRNA-based assay for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples. Its revenues include Clinical testing revenues and Licensing revenues, of which Clinical testing revenue is maximum. The group generates its revenues mainly from diagnosing patient tissue.