QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rosetta Genomics Ltd is an Israel based genomic diagnostics company operating globally. It is focused on research and development on diagnostics and therapeutics in the field of microRNAs. The firm markets and sells four diagnostic tests based on its microRNA technologies namely, RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer, mi-LUNG, mi-KIDNEY which is a microRNA-based kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples and RosettaGx Reveal which is a microRNA-based assay for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples. Its revenues include Clinical testing revenues and Licensing revenues, of which Clinical testing revenue is maximum. The group generates its revenues mainly from diagnosing patient tissue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rosetta Genomics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rosetta Genomics (ROSGQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rosetta Genomics (OTCEM: ROSGQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rosetta Genomics's (ROSGQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rosetta Genomics.

Q

What is the target price for Rosetta Genomics (ROSGQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rosetta Genomics

Q

Current Stock Price for Rosetta Genomics (ROSGQ)?

A

The stock price for Rosetta Genomics (OTCEM: ROSGQ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rosetta Genomics (ROSGQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rosetta Genomics.

Q

When is Rosetta Genomics (OTCEM:ROSGQ) reporting earnings?

A

Rosetta Genomics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rosetta Genomics (ROSGQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rosetta Genomics.

Q

What sector and industry does Rosetta Genomics (ROSGQ) operate in?

A

Rosetta Genomics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.