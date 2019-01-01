LGX Oil & Gas Inc is a junior oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its projects are in Southern Alberta. The company invests in all types of energy business-related assets, including petroleum and natural gas-related assets, gathering, processing, and transportation assets located in Western Canada. LGX is dedicated to delivering growth in reserves and production for its investors through land acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources.