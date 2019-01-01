QQQ
LGX Oil & Gas Inc is a junior oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its projects are in Southern Alberta. The company invests in all types of energy business-related assets, including petroleum and natural gas-related assets, gathering, processing, and transportation assets located in Western Canada. LGX is dedicated to delivering growth in reserves and production for its investors through land acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources.

LGX Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LGX Oil & Gas (ROAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LGX Oil & Gas (OTCEM: ROAOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LGX Oil & Gas's (ROAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LGX Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for LGX Oil & Gas (ROAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LGX Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for LGX Oil & Gas (ROAOF)?

A

The stock price for LGX Oil & Gas (OTCEM: ROAOF) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 5:54:44 PM.

Q

Does LGX Oil & Gas (ROAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LGX Oil & Gas.

Q

When is LGX Oil & Gas (OTCEM:ROAOF) reporting earnings?

A

LGX Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LGX Oil & Gas (ROAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LGX Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does LGX Oil & Gas (ROAOF) operate in?

A

LGX Oil & Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.