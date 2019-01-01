QQQ
Range
0.55 - 0.65
Vol / Avg.
171.6K/263.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.58 - 6.66
Mkt Cap
29.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.58
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
47.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
RealNetworks Inc creates a new generation of products that employ artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the computer vision platform for live video; KONTXT, an NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis; and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.040 0.0800
REV14.300M13.402M-898.000K

RealNetworks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RealNetworks (RNWK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RealNetworks's (RNWK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RealNetworks (RNWK) stock?

A

The latest price target for RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) was reported by Lake Street on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting RNWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 860.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RealNetworks (RNWK)?

A

The stock price for RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) is $0.6244 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RealNetworks (RNWK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 23, 2011 to stockholders of record on August 24, 2011.

Q

When is RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) reporting earnings?

A

RealNetworks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is RealNetworks (RNWK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RealNetworks.

Q

What sector and industry does RealNetworks (RNWK) operate in?

A

RealNetworks is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.