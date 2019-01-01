Renew Holdings PLC provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its activity is operated through the following business segments: which include Engineering Services, Specialist Building, and Central Activities. Engineering Services comprises the Group's engineering activities. Specialist Building comprises the Group's building activities. The Central activities include the sale of land, the leasing, and sub-leasing of properties. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Engineering service segment.