Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
559M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
78.9M
Outstanding
Renew Holdings PLC provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its activity is operated through the following business segments: which include Engineering Services, Specialist Building, and Central Activities. Engineering Services comprises the Group's engineering activities. Specialist Building comprises the Group's building activities. The Central activities include the sale of land, the leasing, and sub-leasing of properties. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Engineering service segment.

Renew Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renew Holdings (RNWHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renew Holdings (OTCPK: RNWHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Renew Holdings's (RNWHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renew Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Renew Holdings (RNWHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Renew Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Renew Holdings (RNWHF)?

A

The stock price for Renew Holdings (OTCPK: RNWHF) is $7.088 last updated Fri Dec 18 2020 16:28:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renew Holdings (RNWHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renew Holdings.

Q

When is Renew Holdings (OTCPK:RNWHF) reporting earnings?

A

Renew Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renew Holdings (RNWHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renew Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Renew Holdings (RNWHF) operate in?

A

Renew Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.