QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.18/1.67%
52 Wk
9.78 - 14.31
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
34.77
Shares
95.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Round One Corp engages is a Japanese company providing various leisure facilities. The firm principally engages in the management of indoor leisure facilities that mainly includes bowling, amusement activities, spotcher, airporin, spocha, shuttle bus, and karaoke. The company also has operations based in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Round One Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Round One (RNDOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Round One (OTCPK: RNDOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Round One's (RNDOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Round One.

Q

What is the target price for Round One (RNDOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Round One

Q

Current Stock Price for Round One (RNDOF)?

A

The stock price for Round One (OTCPK: RNDOF) is $11 last updated Today at 2:30:46 PM.

Q

Does Round One (RNDOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Round One.

Q

When is Round One (OTCPK:RNDOF) reporting earnings?

A

Round One does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Round One (RNDOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Round One.

Q

What sector and industry does Round One (RNDOF) operate in?

A

Round One is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.