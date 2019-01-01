|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.170
|-0.3800
|REV
|5.920M
|10.229M
|4.309M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Randolph Bancorp’s space includes: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA), Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV).
The latest price target for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) was reported by Compass Point on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RNDB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) is $21.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
Randolph Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Randolph Bancorp.
Randolph Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.