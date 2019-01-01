QQQ
Range
21.35 - 22.25
Vol / Avg.
28.4K/12.9K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.70%
52 Wk
19.2 - 27.4
Mkt Cap
110.2M
Payout Ratio
7.98
Open
22.2
P/E
11.81
EPS
0.17
Shares
5.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Randolph Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company of Envision Bank. The company is engaged in providing financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses. The business of the company includes accepting deposits from the public and investing those deposits, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, investment securities, and consumer loans. The firm also offers deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.170 -0.3800
REV5.920M10.229M4.309M

Randolph Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Randolph Bancorp's (RNDB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) was reported by Compass Point on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RNDB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Randolph Bancorp (RNDB)?

A

The stock price for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) is $21.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) reporting earnings?

A

Randolph Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Randolph Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) operate in?

A

Randolph Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.