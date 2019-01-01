Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd is a South African investment holding company with the objective of achieving superior returns for investors. The company mainly engaged in healthcare funding, wellness, and financial services industries, employee benefits, investment and savings, healthcare solutions and short-term insurance to individual clients, small and medium businesses, large companies, organizations and public enterprises through investments in Discovery Limited, MMI Holdings Limited, OUTsurance Holdings Limited and RMB-SI investments proprietary Ltd. It holds a number of brands such as Discovery Health, Discovery Life, Discovery Invest, Momentum, and Ping An Health. The company earns a majority of its revenue South Africa.