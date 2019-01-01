QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd is a South African investment holding company with the objective of achieving superior returns for investors. The company mainly engaged in healthcare funding, wellness, and financial services industries, employee benefits, investment and savings, healthcare solutions and short-term insurance to individual clients, small and medium businesses, large companies, organizations and public enterprises through investments in Discovery Limited, MMI Holdings Limited, OUTsurance Holdings Limited and RMB-SI investments proprietary Ltd. It holds a number of brands such as Discovery Health, Discovery Life, Discovery Invest, Momentum, and Ping An Health. The company earns a majority of its revenue South Africa.

Rand Merchant Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rand Merchant Investment (RMRHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rand Merchant Investment (OTCPK: RMRHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rand Merchant Investment's (RMRHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rand Merchant Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Rand Merchant Investment (RMRHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rand Merchant Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Rand Merchant Investment (RMRHF)?

A

The stock price for Rand Merchant Investment (OTCPK: RMRHF) is $1.65 last updated Wed Jul 01 2020 17:27:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rand Merchant Investment (RMRHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rand Merchant Investment.

Q

When is Rand Merchant Investment (OTCPK:RMRHF) reporting earnings?

A

Rand Merchant Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rand Merchant Investment (RMRHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rand Merchant Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Rand Merchant Investment (RMRHF) operate in?

A

Rand Merchant Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.