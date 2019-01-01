RHI Magnesita NV operates in the refractory industry. The core activities of the group comprise the development and production as well as the sale, installation, and maintenance of refractory products and systems. It has two main operating segments, Steel and Industrial. The Steel segment specializes in supporting customers in the steel-producing and steel-processing industry. Its Industrial segment serves customers in the glass, cement/lime, nonferrous metals and environment, energy, chemicals Industries. The company generates maximum revenue from the Steel segment. Its geographical markets are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and MEA-CIS.