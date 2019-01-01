QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
58.45 - 58.45
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
47M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
RHI Magnesita NV operates in the refractory industry. The core activities of the group comprise the development and production as well as the sale, installation, and maintenance of refractory products and systems. It has two main operating segments, Steel and Industrial. The Steel segment specializes in supporting customers in the steel-producing and steel-processing industry. Its Industrial segment serves customers in the glass, cement/lime, nonferrous metals and environment, energy, chemicals Industries. The company generates maximum revenue from the Steel segment. Its geographical markets are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and MEA-CIS.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RHI Magnesita Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RHI Magnesita (RMGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RHI Magnesita (OTCGM: RMGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RHI Magnesita's (RMGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RHI Magnesita.

Q

What is the target price for RHI Magnesita (RMGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RHI Magnesita

Q

Current Stock Price for RHI Magnesita (RMGNF)?

A

The stock price for RHI Magnesita (OTCGM: RMGNF) is $58.446118 last updated Fri Jul 09 2021 15:48:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RHI Magnesita (RMGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RHI Magnesita.

Q

When is RHI Magnesita (OTCGM:RMGNF) reporting earnings?

A

RHI Magnesita does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RHI Magnesita (RMGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RHI Magnesita.

Q

What sector and industry does RHI Magnesita (RMGNF) operate in?

A

RHI Magnesita is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.