Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.04 - 4.56
Mkt Cap
225.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
110.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Resolute Mining Ltd is an Australia-based gold producer. Its principal activities include gold mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals. The company organizes its operations into three main business divisions, namely: Mako (Senegal), Syama (Mali), and Bibiani (Ghana). The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the Syama (Mali) segment.

Resolute Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resolute Mining (RMGGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resolute Mining (OTCPK: RMGGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Resolute Mining's (RMGGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Resolute Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Resolute Mining (RMGGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Resolute Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Resolute Mining (RMGGY)?

A

The stock price for Resolute Mining (OTCPK: RMGGY) is $2.04 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:11:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resolute Mining (RMGGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resolute Mining.

Q

When is Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGY) reporting earnings?

A

Resolute Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Resolute Mining (RMGGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resolute Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Resolute Mining (RMGGY) operate in?

A

Resolute Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.