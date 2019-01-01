Reko International Group Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the activities of robotic factory automation solutions, precision machining of large, critical parts, and plastic injection, and low compression acoustic tooling. The business divisions of the group are Automation, design and build, Tool and mold manufacturing, and Precision Machining. It supplies factory automation services in Canada. The company also provides machining, tooling, and engineering services. Precision machining relates to precision, custom machining of castings, and assemblies. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue driver; and the United States.