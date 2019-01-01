QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.38 - 4.04
Mkt Cap
23.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.04
EPS
0.08
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Reko International Group Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the activities of robotic factory automation solutions, precision machining of large, critical parts, and plastic injection, and low compression acoustic tooling. The business divisions of the group are Automation, design and build, Tool and mold manufacturing, and Precision Machining. It supplies factory automation services in Canada. The company also provides machining, tooling, and engineering services. Precision machining relates to precision, custom machining of castings, and assemblies. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue driver; and the United States.

Reko International Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reko International Group (RKIGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reko International Group (OTCPK: RKIGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Reko International Group's (RKIGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reko International Group.

Q

What is the target price for Reko International Group (RKIGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reko International Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Reko International Group (RKIGF)?

A

The stock price for Reko International Group (OTCPK: RKIGF) is $3.96 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:11:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reko International Group (RKIGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reko International Group.

Q

When is Reko International Group (OTCPK:RKIGF) reporting earnings?

A

Reko International Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reko International Group (RKIGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reko International Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Reko International Group (RKIGF) operate in?

A

Reko International Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.