Ridley Corp Ltd engages in the production and marketing of stock feed and animal feed supplements. The company's operating segment includes Bulk Stockfeeds and Packaged/Ingredients. The Bulk Stockfeeds segment comprises the Group's animal nutrition stockfeed solutions delivered in bulk. This includes monogastric and ruminant feeds, such as pellets, meals, concentrates, and premixes for poultry, pigs, dairy cattle, beef cattle, and sheep. Packaged/Ingredients segment comprises the Group's animal nutrition feed and ingredient solutions delivered in packaged form. This includes bagged poultry, dairy, dog, horse, and lifestyle animal feeds, as well as block and loose lick supplements; and aquafeed. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bulk Stockfeeds segment.