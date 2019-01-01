QQQ
Ridley Corp Ltd engages in the production and marketing of stock feed and animal feed supplements. The company's operating segment includes Bulk Stockfeeds and Packaged/Ingredients. The Bulk Stockfeeds segment comprises the Group's animal nutrition stockfeed solutions delivered in bulk. This includes monogastric and ruminant feeds, such as pellets, meals, concentrates, and premixes for poultry, pigs, dairy cattle, beef cattle, and sheep. Packaged/Ingredients segment comprises the Group's animal nutrition feed and ingredient solutions delivered in packaged form. This includes bagged poultry, dairy, dog, horse, and lifestyle animal feeds, as well as block and loose lick supplements; and aquafeed. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bulk Stockfeeds segment.

Ridley Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ridley Corp (RIDYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ridley Corp (OTCPK: RIDYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ridley Corp's (RIDYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ridley Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Ridley Corp (RIDYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ridley Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Ridley Corp (RIDYF)?

A

The stock price for Ridley Corp (OTCPK: RIDYF) is $0.98 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:55:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ridley Corp (RIDYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 1999 to stockholders of record on September 13, 1999.

Q

When is Ridley Corp (OTCPK:RIDYF) reporting earnings?

A

Ridley Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ridley Corp (RIDYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ridley Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Ridley Corp (RIDYF) operate in?

A

Ridley Corp is in the sector and industry.