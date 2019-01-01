RHB Bank Bhd is a financial services group in Malaysia. The group has five main subsidiaries: RHB Bank Berhad, RHB Investment Bank Berhad, RHB Islamic Bank Berhad, RHB Insurance Berhad, and RHB Asset Management Sdn Bhd. The largest subsidiary, RHB Investment Bank Berhad, provides capital market solutions, securities broking, asset management, and trustee services to a wide range of corporate, institutional, retail, and high net worth clients. The company also provides non-banking products such as general insurance, unit trust management, asset management/nominee, and custodian services. The bank has an international presence with operations across multiple countries and offers solutions through personal and digital channels.