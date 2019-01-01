QQQ
Range
1.4 - 1.43
Vol / Avg.
3.3K/14.7K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.10%
52 Wk
1.2 - 2.85
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
49.68
Open
1.4
P/E
14.11
Shares
754.8M
Outstanding
Regis Resources is one of Australia's largest gold companies, producing around 350,000 ounces of gold per year. Cash costs are below the industry average. Operating mines are located in Western Australia, which brings relatively low sovereign risk. Management has a sound operating track record and an appropriate bias towards strong balance sheets and dividends; however, the gold price and new investments will be the primary arbiters of long-term returns. Development of the McPhillamys deposit in New South Wales, if approved, should add approximately 200,000 ounces of gold production a year in the medium term.

Regis Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regis Resources (RGRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regis Resources (OTCPK: RGRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regis Resources's (RGRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Regis Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Regis Resources (RGRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Regis Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Regis Resources (RGRNF)?

A

The stock price for Regis Resources (OTCPK: RGRNF) is $1.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:17:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regis Resources (RGRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regis Resources.

Q

When is Regis Resources (OTCPK:RGRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Regis Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Regis Resources (RGRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regis Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Regis Resources (RGRNF) operate in?

A

Regis Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.