Star Phoenix Group Ltd, formerly Range Resources Ltd is an exploration and production company operating in Australia. The company's operating segment include Oil and Gas Production in Trinidad and Oilfield Services in Trinidad. It generates maximum revenue from the Oil and Gas Production in Trinidad segment. The company's production licenses include Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle as well as two exploration blocks namely St Mary's and Guayaguayare.

Star Phoenix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Phoenix (RGRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Phoenix (OTCEM: RGRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Phoenix's (RGRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Phoenix.

Q

What is the target price for Star Phoenix (RGRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Phoenix

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Phoenix (RGRLF)?

A

The stock price for Star Phoenix (OTCEM: RGRLF) is $0.005 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 14:32:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Phoenix (RGRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Phoenix.

Q

When is Star Phoenix (OTCEM:RGRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Star Phoenix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Phoenix (RGRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Phoenix.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Phoenix (RGRLF) operate in?

A

Star Phoenix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.