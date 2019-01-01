QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.08/3.91%
52 Wk
1.78 - 2.33
Mkt Cap
802.2M
Payout Ratio
40.89
Open
-
P/E
10.33
Shares
382M
Outstanding
Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust, which holds and leases agricultural property and equipment. The company's operating segment includes Almonds; Cattle; Vineyards; Cropping, Macadamias, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Almonds segment.

Rural Funds Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rural Funds Gr (RFNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rural Funds Gr (OTCPK: RFNDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rural Funds Gr's (RFNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rural Funds Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Rural Funds Gr (RFNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rural Funds Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Rural Funds Gr (RFNDF)?

A

The stock price for Rural Funds Gr (OTCPK: RFNDF) is $2.1 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:49:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rural Funds Gr (RFNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rural Funds Gr.

Q

When is Rural Funds Gr (OTCPK:RFNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Rural Funds Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rural Funds Gr (RFNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rural Funds Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Rural Funds Gr (RFNDF) operate in?

A

Rural Funds Gr is in the sector and industry.