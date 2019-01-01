QQQ
RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (ARCA: RFDA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF's (RFDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF.

Q

What is the target price for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA)?

A

The stock price for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (ARCA: RFDA) is $44.9375 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:32:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 19, 2018.

Q

When is RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (ARCA:RFDA) reporting earnings?

A

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) operate in?

A

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.