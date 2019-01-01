QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (ARCA: REZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF's (REZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)?

A

The stock price for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (ARCA: REZ) is $88.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (ARCA:REZ) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) operate in?

A

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.