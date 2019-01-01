Reinet Investments SCA is a Luxembourg-based closed-end, specialized investment fund (SIF). Its primary investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The company focuses on investing in a wide range of asset classes, including listed and unlisted equities, bonds, real estate and derivative instruments. It adopts a strategy to work with experienced partners to invest in unique opportunities focusing on value creation for investors. The company's principal source of earnings is the returns in the form of income and capital gains from the investments made through Reinet Fund and its subsidiaries.