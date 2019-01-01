QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Reinet Investments SCA is a Luxembourg-based closed-end, specialized investment fund (SIF). Its primary investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The company focuses on investing in a wide range of asset classes, including listed and unlisted equities, bonds, real estate and derivative instruments. It adopts a strategy to work with experienced partners to invest in unique opportunities focusing on value creation for investors. The company's principal source of earnings is the returns in the form of income and capital gains from the investments made through Reinet Fund and its subsidiaries.

Reinet Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reinet Investments (REVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reinet Investments (OTCGM: REVNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Reinet Investments's (REVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reinet Investments.

Q

What is the target price for Reinet Investments (REVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reinet Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for Reinet Investments (REVNF)?

A

The stock price for Reinet Investments (OTCGM: REVNF) is $19.05 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 13:31:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reinet Investments (REVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reinet Investments.

Q

When is Reinet Investments (OTCGM:REVNF) reporting earnings?

A

Reinet Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reinet Investments (REVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reinet Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does Reinet Investments (REVNF) operate in?

A

Reinet Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.