Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
489.8M
Outstanding
RemeGen Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RemeGen Co (REGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RemeGen Co (OTCPK: REGMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RemeGen Co's (REGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RemeGen Co.

Q

What is the target price for RemeGen Co (REGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RemeGen Co

Q

Current Stock Price for RemeGen Co (REGMF)?

A

The stock price for RemeGen Co (OTCPK: REGMF) is $15.63 last updated Thu Jan 21 2021 15:39:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RemeGen Co (REGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RemeGen Co.

Q

When is RemeGen Co (OTCPK:REGMF) reporting earnings?

A

RemeGen Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RemeGen Co (REGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RemeGen Co.

Q

What sector and industry does RemeGen Co (REGMF) operate in?

A

RemeGen Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.