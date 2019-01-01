|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (ARCA: RDOG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF.
There is no analysis for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF
The stock price for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (ARCA: RDOG) is $47.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:32:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF.
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.