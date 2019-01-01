QQQ
ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (ARCA: RDOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF's (RDOG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG)?

A

The stock price for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (ARCA: RDOG) is $47.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:32:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (ARCA:RDOG) reporting earnings?

A

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) operate in?

A

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.