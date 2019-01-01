QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Redefy Corp is a technology and data-enabled residential real estate brokerage company. It offers full-service real estate sales services for a flat fee, saving homeowners money in real estate commissions. That flat fee includes all the services of a traditional agent, starting with an in-home consultation, professional photography, yard signs, lock boxes, scheduling showings, marketing and advertising.

Analyst Ratings

Redefy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redefy (RDCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redefy (OTCEM: RDCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redefy's (RDCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Redefy.

Q

What is the target price for Redefy (RDCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Redefy

Q

Current Stock Price for Redefy (RDCO)?

A

The stock price for Redefy (OTCEM: RDCO) is $0.0303 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 14:16:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redefy (RDCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redefy.

Q

When is Redefy (OTCEM:RDCO) reporting earnings?

A

Redefy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Redefy (RDCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redefy.

Q

What sector and industry does Redefy (RDCO) operate in?

A

Redefy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.