Range
1.61 - 1.78
Vol / Avg.
238.7K/608.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.78 - 27.22
Mkt Cap
21.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.67
P/E
-
Shares
12.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Redbox Entertainment Inc, formerly Seaport Global Acquisition Corp is a shell company.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Redbox Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redbox Entertainment's (RDBX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX) was reported by Wedbush on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting RDBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 772.09% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)?

A

The stock price for Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX) is $1.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redbox Entertainment.

Q

When is Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) reporting earnings?

A

Redbox Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redbox Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) operate in?

A

Redbox Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.