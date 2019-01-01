QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
1.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.55
EPS
0
Shares
47.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rochester Resources Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, the company is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation of assets in Mexico. It holds 100% interest in the Mina real and San Francisco properties. The Mina real property comprises of approximately eight concessions and one mineral claim located near Tepic, Mexico. Its San Francisco property consists of over twelve concessions located approximately 60 kilometers west of mill on the Mina real property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rochester Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rochester Resources (RCTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rochester Resources (OTCPK: RCTFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rochester Resources's (RCTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rochester Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Rochester Resources (RCTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rochester Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Rochester Resources (RCTFF)?

A

The stock price for Rochester Resources (OTCPK: RCTFF) is $0.0364 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:20:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rochester Resources (RCTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rochester Resources.

Q

When is Rochester Resources (OTCPK:RCTFF) reporting earnings?

A

Rochester Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rochester Resources (RCTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rochester Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Rochester Resources (RCTFF) operate in?

A

Rochester Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.