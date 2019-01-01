Rochester Resources Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, the company is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation of assets in Mexico. It holds 100% interest in the Mina real and San Francisco properties. The Mina real property comprises of approximately eight concessions and one mineral claim located near Tepic, Mexico. Its San Francisco property consists of over twelve concessions located approximately 60 kilometers west of mill on the Mina real property.