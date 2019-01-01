ñol

RENN Fund
(AMEX:RCG)
2.26
-0.01[-0.44%]
At close: Jun 3
2.44
0.1800[7.96%]
After Hours: 9:13AM EDT
Day High/Low2.23 - 2.34
52 Week High/Low2.04 - 3.28
Open / Close2.25 / 2.34
Float / Outstanding5.4M / 6M
Vol / Avg.6.5K / 6.8K
Mkt Cap13.5M
P/E2.66
50d Avg. Price2.22
Div / Yield0.02/0.97%
Payout Ratio2.57
EPS-
Total Float5.4M

RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG), Dividends

RENN Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RENN Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 3, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RENN Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RENN Fund (RCG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RENN Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on October 22, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own RENN Fund (RCG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RENN Fund (RCG). The last dividend payout was on October 22, 2008 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next RENN Fund (RCG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RENN Fund (RCG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on October 22, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG)?
A

RENN Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RENN Fund (RCG) was $0.10 and was paid out next on October 22, 2008.

