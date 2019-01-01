QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.43/6.66%
52 Wk
5.5 - 11.45
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
67.34
Open
-
P/E
10.62
Shares
513.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Rubis SCA specializes in bulk liquid storage and the distribution of petroleum products. The company operated businesses are, Rubis Terminal, Rubis Energie, and Rubis Support and Services. Rubis Terminal stores and trades petroleum products, fertilizers, chemical products and agrifood product. Its customers include energy and chemical groups, energy traders, and hypermarkets. Rubis Energie engages in the trading and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petroleum products. The company derives a majority of its total revenue from the activities of Rubis Energie segment. Geographically, the group operates in Europe, the Caribbean and Africa.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rubis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rubis (RBSFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rubis (OTCPK: RBSFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rubis's (RBSFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rubis.

Q

What is the target price for Rubis (RBSFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rubis

Q

Current Stock Price for Rubis (RBSFY)?

A

The stock price for Rubis (OTCPK: RBSFY) is $6.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:42:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rubis (RBSFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rubis.

Q

When is Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) reporting earnings?

A

Rubis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rubis (RBSFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rubis.

Q

What sector and industry does Rubis (RBSFY) operate in?

A

Rubis is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.