Reliant Bancorp Inc provides a full range of traditional banking services throughout the Middle Tennessee Region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It provides a wide range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has two reportable business segments: Commercial Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Commercial Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers. Residential Mortgage Banking originates first-lien residential mortgage loans throughout the United States. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.