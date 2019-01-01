QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Reliant Bancorp Inc provides a full range of traditional banking services throughout the Middle Tennessee Region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It provides a wide range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has two reportable business segments: Commercial Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Commercial Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers. Residential Mortgage Banking originates first-lien residential mortgage loans throughout the United States. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target