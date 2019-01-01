Raven Industries Inc is a diversified technology company providing products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and defense markets. The company has three reportable segments namely Applied Technology, Engineered Films Division, and Aerostar Division. Applied Technology sells its precision agriculture control products to both original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. Its Engineered Films produces high-performance plastic films and sheeting for geomembrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications, and Aerostar serves the aerospace/defense, radar, and lighter-than-air markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Engineered Films segment.