Range
11.75 - 12.89
Vol / Avg.
991K/896.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.62 - 18.79
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.94
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
92.2M
Outstanding
Radius Global Infrastructure Inc is an international aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communication-related sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights. The company purchases for a lump sum, the right to receive future rental payments generated pursuant to an existing ground lease or rooftop lease between a property owner and an owner of a wireless tower or antennae.

Radius Global Infr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Radius Global Infr (RADI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Radius Global Infr's (RADI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Radius Global Infr.

Q

What is the target price for Radius Global Infr (RADI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) was reported by Berenberg on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting RADI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.85% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Radius Global Infr (RADI)?

A

The stock price for Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) is $12.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Radius Global Infr (RADI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Radius Global Infr.

Q

When is Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) reporting earnings?

A

Radius Global Infr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Radius Global Infr (RADI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Radius Global Infr.

Q

What sector and industry does Radius Global Infr (RADI) operate in?

A

Radius Global Infr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.