Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
8.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
40.1M
Outstanding
Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd is in the business of exploring and developing mineral properties in Canada. The company's activities are focused on whether the properties host commercially viable mineral deposits. The firm focuses on looking for new investments and business opportunities. It has the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties interests segment.

Quartz Mountain Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quartz Mountain Resources (QZMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quartz Mountain Resources (OTCPK: QZMRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quartz Mountain Resources's (QZMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quartz Mountain Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Quartz Mountain Resources (QZMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quartz Mountain Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Quartz Mountain Resources (QZMRF)?

A

The stock price for Quartz Mountain Resources (OTCPK: QZMRF) is $0.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:34:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quartz Mountain Resources (QZMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quartz Mountain Resources.

Q

When is Quartz Mountain Resources (OTCPK:QZMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Quartz Mountain Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quartz Mountain Resources (QZMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quartz Mountain Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Quartz Mountain Resources (QZMRF) operate in?

A

Quartz Mountain Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.