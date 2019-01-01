QQQ
Range
0.19 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
25K/27.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
81.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.19
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
428.5M
Outstanding
Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others. Western Canada segment involves exploration and development activities in Western Canada including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba with the existing production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Quebec segment consists the development of natural gas discovery in the province with a focus on securing social acceptability and regulatory approvals for a clean technology energy project.

Questerre Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Questerre Energy (QTEYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Questerre Energy (OTCPK: QTEYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Questerre Energy's (QTEYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Questerre Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Questerre Energy (QTEYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Questerre Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Questerre Energy (QTEYF)?

A

The stock price for Questerre Energy (OTCPK: QTEYF) is $0.191 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:39:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Questerre Energy (QTEYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Questerre Energy.

Q

When is Questerre Energy (OTCPK:QTEYF) reporting earnings?

A

Questerre Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Questerre Energy (QTEYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Questerre Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Questerre Energy (QTEYF) operate in?

A

Questerre Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.