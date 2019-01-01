Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others. Western Canada segment involves exploration and development activities in Western Canada including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba with the existing production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Quebec segment consists the development of natural gas discovery in the province with a focus on securing social acceptability and regulatory approvals for a clean technology energy project.