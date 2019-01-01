QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Quantum Solar Power Corp operates in the utility sector. The company generates solar energy with the help of solar panels installed.

Analyst Ratings

Quantum Solar Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantum Solar Power (QSPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum Solar Power (OTCEM: QSPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quantum Solar Power's (QSPW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantum Solar Power.

Q

What is the target price for Quantum Solar Power (QSPW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantum Solar Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum Solar Power (QSPW)?

A

The stock price for Quantum Solar Power (OTCEM: QSPW) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:54:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum Solar Power (QSPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Solar Power.

Q

When is Quantum Solar Power (OTCEM:QSPW) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum Solar Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantum Solar Power (QSPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum Solar Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum Solar Power (QSPW) operate in?

A

Quantum Solar Power is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.