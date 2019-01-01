QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
4.3K/96.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
10.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
349.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
QS Energy Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies that assist in increased global energy demands, improvement in the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Its primary technology is Applied Oil Technology (AOT), which is a commercial grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow assurance product. The company's oil and gas market segmented into three primary categories namely Up-stream producers, Midstream transporters and Down-stream refiners. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. Midstream companies transport oil and gas to markets via pipelines, rail, and shipping and provide storage in the field and the Down-stream sector refines oil and gas into finished products.

QS Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QS Energy (QSEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QS Energy (OTCPK: QSEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QS Energy's (QSEP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QS Energy.

Q

What is the target price for QS Energy (QSEP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QS Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for QS Energy (QSEP)?

A

The stock price for QS Energy (OTCPK: QSEP) is $0.031 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QS Energy (QSEP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QS Energy.

Q

When is QS Energy (OTCPK:QSEP) reporting earnings?

A

QS Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QS Energy (QSEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QS Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does QS Energy (QSEP) operate in?

A

QS Energy is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.