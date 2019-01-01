QS Energy Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies that assist in increased global energy demands, improvement in the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Its primary technology is Applied Oil Technology (AOT), which is a commercial grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow assurance product. The company's oil and gas market segmented into three primary categories namely Up-stream producers, Midstream transporters and Down-stream refiners. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. Midstream companies transport oil and gas to markets via pipelines, rail, and shipping and provide storage in the field and the Down-stream sector refines oil and gas into finished products.