Range
3.51 - 4.09
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/4.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.68 - 7.15
Mkt Cap
330.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.76
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
83.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Quanergy Systems Inc offers a high-performance AI-powered LiDAR platform designed to accelerate the automation of key business processes to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety of 3D world.

Quanergy Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quanergy Systems (QNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quanergy Systems (NYSE: QNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quanergy Systems's (QNGY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quanergy Systems (QNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quanergy Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Quanergy Systems (QNGY)?

A

The stock price for Quanergy Systems (NYSE: QNGY) is $3.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quanergy Systems (QNGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quanergy Systems.

Q

When is Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Quanergy Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Quanergy Systems (QNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quanergy Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Quanergy Systems (QNGY) operate in?

A

Quanergy Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.