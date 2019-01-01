QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
QDM International Inc is an insurance brokerage company operating in Hong Kong. The company sells a wide range of insurance products, consisting of two major categories: life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance and homeowner insurance. In addition, as an Mandatory Provident Fund Intermediary, it also provides customers with assistance on account opening and related services under the MPF and the Occupational Retirement Schemes Ordinance schemes, both of which are mandatory retirement protection schemes set up for employees who are Hong Kong residents.

QDM International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QDM International (QDMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QDM International (OTCQB: QDMI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are QDM International's (QDMI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QDM International.

Q

What is the target price for QDM International (QDMI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QDM International

Q

Current Stock Price for QDM International (QDMI)?

A

The stock price for QDM International (OTCQB: QDMI) is $9.5 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:17:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QDM International (QDMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QDM International.

Q

When is QDM International (OTCQB:QDMI) reporting earnings?

A

QDM International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QDM International (QDMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QDM International.

Q

What sector and industry does QDM International (QDMI) operate in?

A

QDM International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.