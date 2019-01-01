QDM International Inc is an insurance brokerage company operating in Hong Kong. The company sells a wide range of insurance products, consisting of two major categories: life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance and homeowner insurance. In addition, as an Mandatory Provident Fund Intermediary, it also provides customers with assistance on account opening and related services under the MPF and the Occupational Retirement Schemes Ordinance schemes, both of which are mandatory retirement protection schemes set up for employees who are Hong Kong residents.