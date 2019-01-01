QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.21 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
119K/157.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
27.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
129.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
QC Copper and Gold Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing copper projects in the Chibougamau region, Quebec, Canada. It is focused on the Opemiska copper project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

QC Copper and Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QC Copper and Gold (QCCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QC Copper and Gold (OTCQB: QCCUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QC Copper and Gold's (QCCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QC Copper and Gold.

Q

What is the target price for QC Copper and Gold (QCCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QC Copper and Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for QC Copper and Gold (QCCUF)?

A

The stock price for QC Copper and Gold (OTCQB: QCCUF) is $0.21209 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:51:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QC Copper and Gold (QCCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QC Copper and Gold.

Q

When is QC Copper and Gold (OTCQB:QCCUF) reporting earnings?

A

QC Copper and Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QC Copper and Gold (QCCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QC Copper and Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does QC Copper and Gold (QCCUF) operate in?

A

QC Copper and Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.