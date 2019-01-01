|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Playtech (OTCPK: PYTCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Playtech.
There is no analysis for Playtech
The stock price for Playtech (OTCPK: PYTCF) is $8.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:52:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.
Playtech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Playtech.
Playtech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.