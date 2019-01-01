Paychest Inc is mainly involved in the business of developing, licensing and commercializing environmentally friendly or nonpolluting technologies. The company is producing a range of biodegradable and flushable women's sanitary products. It markets and sells its products under the brand name Mibella. The firm's products are designed and produced using Flushaway technology. It sells its products in the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong and Australia.