PolarX Ltd is a mineral explorer and developer company. The company is involved in the business of identification, acquisition, and development of mining projects which includes gold, silver, and copper mining properties. Its projects include Caribou Dome Copper Project and Stellar Project. It holds interests in copper and gold exploration projects in Australia, the United States. It generates revenue from a single segment that is Mineral exploration predominantly for gold and copper.

PolarX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PolarX (PXXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PolarX (OTCPK: PXXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PolarX's (PXXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PolarX.

Q

What is the target price for PolarX (PXXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PolarX

Q

Current Stock Price for PolarX (PXXXF)?

A

The stock price for PolarX (OTCPK: PXXXF) is $0.0104 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 14:30:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PolarX (PXXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PolarX.

Q

When is PolarX (OTCPK:PXXXF) reporting earnings?

A

PolarX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PolarX (PXXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PolarX.

Q

What sector and industry does PolarX (PXXXF) operate in?

A

PolarX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.