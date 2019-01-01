QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Paxman AB is a Sweden based company engages in the development of PAXMAN Scalp Cooling System that is used to minimize hair loss in connection with chemotherapy treatment. The company offers a stand-alone, mobile electric cooling unit, which is a liquid-based cooling system that cools down the patient's scalp through the silicone hat. Geographically the company markets its product to Great Britain, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia.

Paxman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paxman (PXMBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paxman (OTCEM: PXMBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paxman's (PXMBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paxman.

Q

What is the target price for Paxman (PXMBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paxman

Q

Current Stock Price for Paxman (PXMBF)?

A

The stock price for Paxman (OTCEM: PXMBF) is $7.15 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 19:31:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paxman (PXMBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paxman.

Q

When is Paxman (OTCEM:PXMBF) reporting earnings?

A

Paxman does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paxman (PXMBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paxman.

Q

What sector and industry does Paxman (PXMBF) operate in?

A

Paxman is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.