Paxman AB is a Sweden based company engages in the development of PAXMAN Scalp Cooling System that is used to minimize hair loss in connection with chemotherapy treatment. The company offers a stand-alone, mobile electric cooling unit, which is a liquid-based cooling system that cools down the patient's scalp through the silicone hat. Geographically the company markets its product to Great Britain, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia.