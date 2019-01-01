QQQ
Pacer WealthShield ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS: PWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacer WealthShield ETF's (PWS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacer WealthShield ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacer WealthShield ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS)?

A

The stock price for Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS: PWS) is $30.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:35:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) reporting earnings?

A

Pacer WealthShield ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacer WealthShield ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) operate in?

A

Pacer WealthShield ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.