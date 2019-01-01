QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.07/0.73%
52 Wk
9.8 - 9.82
Mkt Cap
453.4M
Payout Ratio
19.62
Open
-
P/E
27.8
EPS
0
Shares
46.2M
Outstanding
Porvair PLC is an environmental treatment control company. It develops filtration solutions to be used by various types of industries. The company caters to its clients through three divisions, Aerospace and Industrial, Laboratory and Metal Melt Quality. Aerospace and Industrial Division is a key revenue generator, designs and manufactures specialist filtration equipment for application in aerospace, energy, bioscience, water and industrial applications. Laboratory Division designs and manufactures instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories. Metal Melt Quality Division designs and manufactures porous ceramic filters for the filtration of molten metals. The company generates most of its revenue from sales in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Porvair Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Porvair (PVARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Porvair (OTCPK: PVARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Porvair's (PVARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Porvair.

Q

What is the target price for Porvair (PVARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Porvair

Q

Current Stock Price for Porvair (PVARF)?

A

The stock price for Porvair (OTCPK: PVARF) is $9.82 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:39:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Porvair (PVARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Porvair.

Q

When is Porvair (OTCPK:PVARF) reporting earnings?

A

Porvair does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Porvair (PVARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Porvair.

Q

What sector and industry does Porvair (PVARF) operate in?

A

Porvair is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.