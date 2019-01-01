Ptt PCL is an integrated national petroleum and petrochemical company based out of Thailand. Its operations are divided into six units: Coal, Petrochemical, International Trading, Oil, Gas, and Petroleum exploration and production. Historically, the International Trading and Petrochemicals businesses have produced the most sales and service volume for the group. International Trading encompasses several activities and is crucial to the company's ability to import and export crude oil, condensate, petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical products, solvents and chemicals, and other products. PTT engages in Petrochemical operations through group companies that conduct business in fuel processing, production and sales of upstream, intermediate, and downstream chemicals.