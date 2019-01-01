QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PT United Tractors Tbk is one of the largest distributors of heavy equipment in Indonesia. It manufactures construction machinery and provides mining services to help customers tap natural resources. The machinery is distributed under various brands and works in mining, construction, forestry, material handling, and transportation sectors. The company operates contact centers to deliver spare parts, mechanics support, and repair machines for customers. United Tractors operates five business segments: construction machinery, mining contracting (a majority of total revenues), coal mining, gold mining, and construction industry. Mining services pertain to mine design, exploration, extracting, and hauling commodities. The majority of total sales are generated in Indonesia.

United Tractors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Tractors (PUTKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Tractors (OTCPK: PUTKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Tractors's (PUTKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Tractors.

Q

What is the target price for United Tractors (PUTKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Tractors

Q

Current Stock Price for United Tractors (PUTKY)?

A

The stock price for United Tractors (OTCPK: PUTKY) is $31.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:46:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Tractors (PUTKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 10, 2018.

Q

When is United Tractors (OTCPK:PUTKY) reporting earnings?

A

United Tractors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Tractors (PUTKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Tractors.

Q

What sector and industry does United Tractors (PUTKY) operate in?

A

United Tractors is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.