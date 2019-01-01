PT United Tractors Tbk is one of the largest distributors of heavy equipment in Indonesia. It manufactures construction machinery and provides mining services to help customers tap natural resources. The machinery is distributed under various brands and works in mining, construction, forestry, material handling, and transportation sectors. The company operates contact centers to deliver spare parts, mechanics support, and repair machines for customers. United Tractors operates five business segments: construction machinery, mining contracting (a majority of total revenues), coal mining, gold mining, and construction industry. Mining services pertain to mine design, exploration, extracting, and hauling commodities. The majority of total sales are generated in Indonesia.