QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 32.3
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Photozou Holdings Inc is focused on online advertising and the sale of used cameras. The firm engages in offering used cameras, which include mainly high-class digital single-lens reflex cameras. In addition, it provides two types of advertising services that include managing online photo contests and web advertising services specifically geared toward advertisements. The majority of its revenue gets derived from the sale of used cameras.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Photozou Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Photozou Holdings (PTZH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Photozou Holdings (OTCPK: PTZH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Photozou Holdings's (PTZH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Photozou Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Photozou Holdings (PTZH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Photozou Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Photozou Holdings (PTZH)?

A

The stock price for Photozou Holdings (OTCPK: PTZH) is $0.2 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 14:43:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Photozou Holdings (PTZH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Photozou Holdings.

Q

When is Photozou Holdings (OTCPK:PTZH) reporting earnings?

A

Photozou Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Photozou Holdings (PTZH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Photozou Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Photozou Holdings (PTZH) operate in?

A

Photozou Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.